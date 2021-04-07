44-year-old police constable found dead in Jaipur

Jaipur: The body of a 44-year-old police constable bearing burn injuries in the face was found in his car in the city's Banipark area, officials said on Wednesday.





Constable Chandrapal Chaudhary was stationed at the Jaipur Police Line and lived in a government quarter allotted to him, Station House Officer of Banipark police station Naresh Kumar said.

The body was found on Tuesday night, he said, adding there was no suicide note in the possession of the deceased.

The exact cause of death will be known after an autopsy, the officer said.

A medical board has been formed to conduct the examination, he added.

—PTI