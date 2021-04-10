Night curfew imposed in 9 cities of Rajasthan till April 30

Jaipur (Rajasthan): To prevent the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has imposed night curfew in nine cities of Rajasthan with effect from Saturday till April 30.

As per an order by the Rajasthan government, it said, "Night curfew imposed in 9 cities-Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road starting from 8 pm to 6 am, till April 30."

"In Udaipur, the night curfew will start from 6 pm to 6 am", the order informed.

Faced with a surge in Covid-19 cases, Jodhpur Police Commissioner, J Mohan on April 7 said that challans will be sent to the homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms.

Speaking to ANI, Mohan said, "Some people misbehave with cops or run away when being penalised for violating Covid-19 guidelines. CCTV cameras will be used to check those who roam around without masks or flout social distancing. Challans will be sent to their homes."

On April 7, the Rajasthan government has written to the Centre about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and has sought 30 lakh doses to continue with the inoculation drive.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said: "The present stock of vaccines in Rajasthan will finish in the next two days."

Many state governments have recently complained of vaccine shortage to the Union government and have asked it to send more vaccines to keep up the vaccination drive.

The Centre has, however, refuted the claim of the vaccine shortage. (ANI)