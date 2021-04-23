COVID care facility at Jaipur's Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre to be operational from Apr 25

Jaipur: A 500-bed COVID care facility, being developed on the premises of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre in Beelwa on Tonk Road here, will become operational from April 25, officials said on Thursday.

The bed capacity at the facility can be increased up to 8,000, they added.

'In the first phase, 500 medical surgical unit beds have been made available in the COVID care centre, which will be operational from Sunday at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre,' according to a spokesperson of the Rajasthan government.

The work of setting up the centre by joint teams of various departments is progressing at a rapid pace, he said, adding that the number of beds will be increased in a phased manner in accordance with the requirement.

Jaipur Development Authority Commissioner Gaurav Goyal and Secretary Hridesh Sharma are looking after the arrangements, the spokesperson said.

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre is spread over an area of 10.12 lakh sq. ft. —PTI