Centre robbed people of their savings: Pilot

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday took on the Centre over the issue of inflation, alleging that it is not bothered about people's problems and robbed them of their savings.





Pilot said people are stressed due to price rise but the Union government has failed to control it.





During the coronavirus period in other countries, money was put into people's pockets so that they could run their homes whereas the Centre robbed people of their savings, the former Rajasthan alleged addressing a sit-in organised by the Mahila Congress here.





"We will continue to agitate till the Centre does not take steps to reduce inflation," Pilot said, adding that the government is acting stubborn and has nothing to do with the problems of the common people.





The state Congress is holding protests against the Centre from July 7 to 17 over the issue of inflation in the country.





On Wednesday, protests were organised by the Mahila Congress at each district headquarter.

