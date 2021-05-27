Cabinet expansion soon in Rajasthan, says Cong chief

Jaipur: Dotasara also denied the presence of any factions or camps in the Congress and said that all candidates who have served the party shall be appointed soon.

The only reason for the delay in political appointments was the intense second wave of Covid and now when it seems to be flattening, there will be no point delaying it, he told IANS.

It needs to be mentioned here that Congress factions were out in the open recently when senior Congress MLA Hemaram Chowdhary resigned and sat on dharna claiming that his constituency is suffering as no work is being done there.

Chowdhary is known to be from Sachin Pilot camp.

Later, Pilot said that his resignation is a matter of concern for the Congress.

Soon after, Pilot camp's MLA Vedprakash Solanki also spoke in favour of Chowdhary and said that work is suffering in his constituency too and demanded decentralisation of powers in state.

However, Dotasara claimed Choudhary's resignation to be a family affair and said it will be resolved and there should not be any worry in this context.

"I have spoken to Chowdhary and have tried to address his concerns," he said denying the presence of any such faction and said there is one Congress cadre in the state and everyone who has worked hard shall get their dues," he added.

Political appointments are pending for a long time in Rajasthan. Earlier, Rajasthan in charge Ajay Maken said that these appointments will be made by December end and then postponed them yet again in the wake of budget session. Since then, the leaders and party workers are awaiting their turn to get rewarded.

Ever since the Pilot cadres rebelled against the Gehlot leadership in Rajasthan, the working committees of all districts and blocks have been dissolved. Due to the ongoing tussle between Gehlot and Pilot camps, there is no district president, block president or working committees right now.

Last year on July 15, 2020, all working committees were suspended at district and block level. For six months, Dotasara was a lone warrior who was heading a one man army of Congress being PCC chief. Later in January, 39 office bearers were announced for the state working committee. As of now, Rajasthan Congress is a 40-member body and hence needs to be strengthened at the earliest in the wake of Assembly polls coming in 2023, said a senior congress worker.

