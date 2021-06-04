Post-Covid Asharam requests for Ayurvedic treatment, SC seeks Rajasthan govt's response

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the possibility of temporarily shifting godman Asharam Bapu to an Ayurvedic treatment centre. Post-Covid, Asharam had requested not to put on allopathic drugs.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Krishna Murari issued notice on the plea filed by Asharam challenging the Rajasthan High Court order, which dismissed his plea for temporary suspension of sentence to avail ayurvedic medical treatment.

The top court noted that it has "no medical expertise" to delve into the medical condition of the petitioner and declined to grant bail to Asharam for temporarily shifting him to an Ayurvedic centre. However, the top court has sought reply from Rajasthan government on his plea for Ayurvedic treatment.

Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra, representing Asharam, submitted his client is an 83-year-old person, and is convicted for life imprisonment and his bail is pending in Gujarat too. Luthra cited a medical report from AIIMS dated May 19, which shows he was given multiple blood transfusions to increase his haemoglobin level and it was due to gastrointestinal bleeding.

Luthra informed the court that Asharam wants to be treated at Prakash Deep Institute of Ayurved at Raiwala, Uttarakhand. The bench queried, why he needs bail, and the court can ask the government to examine the possibility for is treatment.

Luthra contended that his client had bleeding, and he has been put on blood thinners and also on oxygen. "We need two months' time to recuperate..his weight loss is drastic too", said Luthra.

The High Court had dismissed Asharam's application for temporary suspension of sentence and directed the district and jail administration to ensure that proper treatment at a suitable medical institution.

Asaram is serving a life term at Jodhpur Central Jail in connection with the rape of a minor girl. On May 5, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was shifted to AIIMS, Jodhpur.

The top court issued notice to the Rajasthan government returnable by a week.

