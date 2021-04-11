One can achieve success through hard work, dedication: Ajit Doval

Top
 The Hawk |  11 April 2021 7:35 AM GMT

Ajmer (Rajasthan): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday interacted with students at the military school in Ajmer and advised, "one can achieve success only through hard work and dedication."

"One can achieve success only through hard work and dedication," Doval said while addressing the students.

The principal of the school, Lieutenant Colonel Anant Thapan, welcomed the NSA.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and President of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satish Reddy were also present as special guests on the occasion.

Shandhya Deep, a student, recited a self-written poem, and in the introduction said, "All I want to say is "Hind" is his (Doval) life, name is "Ajit" and religion is "Hindustan".

Students brought Doval's biography to life by performing a silent drama.




The NSA also inspected the school and inaugurated the newly-built Cadet Mess there.

The school also presented souvenirs to the guests.

—ANI


Updated : 11 April 2021 7:35 AM GMT
