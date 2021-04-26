317 Students Conferred MBA Degree At IIM Udaipur's 9th Annual Convocation

Udaipur (The Hawk): Indian Institute of Management Udaipur hosted its 9th Annual Convocation for its Two-Year MBA (Batch 2019-21), and One-Year MBA in- Global Supply Chain Management and Digital Enterprise Management (Batches 2020-21) in virtual mode on Friday, 23rd April 2021. The virtual event was presided over by Mr Pankaj Patel, Chairman & MD, Zydus Cadila and Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Udaipur and participated in by Prof Janat Shah, Director IIM Udaipur, Prof Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson 1 Year MBA Program Committee and Prof Sandhya Bhatia, Chairperson, 2-year MBA Program Committee.

Ms Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairman of Biocon Ltd; was the Chief Guest.

Witnessing the live webcast were other BOG Members, Advisory Group Members of the One-year MBA Programs, Faculty members and staff of IIM Udaipur, alumni and graduating students, with their family members.

A total of 317 students graduated in the convocation of IIMU's Two-Year MBA (batch 2019-21) and One-Year MBA GSCM and DEM, (batches 2020-21).

Addressing the graduating students in her speech 'Reimagining Our Future', Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chief Guest, said, "Covid-19 is not the first pandemic that humanity has faced. We need to reimagine our future with hope and purpose as every adversity creates unprecedented opportunities. Technology backed startups are mushrooming everywhere and businesses are pivoting, presenting opportunities for every single sector. The country needs students like you to convert the challenges of the aftermath of Covid-19 into opportunities. As leaders of tomorrow, I congratulate all of you and urge you to pursue your path with a sense of purpose."

In his welcome address, Pankaj Patel, Chairman, said, "IIMU challenges its students to expand their knowledge and intellectual horizon so they transform and impact the society at large. The convocation is a landmark event for all of the graduating students. Our students received offers from the most sought after roles from prominent firms in India and abroad irrespective of conditions. IIMU started its journey with a clear vision in place which includes the commitment to thought-leadership and high-quality research and developing managers prepared to be tomorrow's leaders. The ambition to become a globally recognized management institute by 2030 has consciously created a culture that values collegiality and accessibility. I congratulate all the graduating students."

In his concluding address, Prof. Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "It was a very challenging time for the IIMU community last year. The graduating batch will remain a special batch for IIM Udaipur for their contribution and efforts. Management is the noblest of professions if practiced well. No other occupation offers as many ways to help others learn and grow. I request the graduating class to understand this gift that you have received and strive to be an exemplary leader."

The convocation ceremony marked the beginning of a decade since the establishment of IIM Udaipur in 2011.

Kunal Jain was awarded a gold medal for scholastic performance in the One-year MBA in Global Supply Chain Management (GSCM) Course. Radhika Gupta was awarded a Gold Medal in One-year MBA in Digital Enterprise Management (DEM) Course. Kalam Kishore Reddy, Anup Kumar and Lovish Mittal were jointly awarded Gold Medal for scholastic performance in the Two-year MBA Course. Sharda Kiran of the Two-year MBA (Batch 2019-21) Course was adjudged the Best All-Round Student.

The program-wise graduating students were:

Program Number of Students

Two-Year MBA Batch 2019-21 282

One-Year MBA - GSCM Batch 2020-21 20

One-Year MBA - DEM Batch 2020-21 15