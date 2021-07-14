11 cases of COVID-19 Kappa variant found in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Eleven cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Rajasthan, said State Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday.





Addressing a press briefing last week, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog had said that the Kappa variant of COVID-19 is a "variant of interest" and it is not a new variant as cases have been reported in the country before.





He further informed that Kappa variant is of much less intensity and was earlier reported in February and March.





"If cases are detected, this means that the variant has stayed in the country. Kappa is much less in its intensity. Our watch will continue. Kappa variant was earlier reported in February and March also," said Dr Paul. (ANI)



