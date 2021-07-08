Sukhbir hits out at Amarinder over power crises in Punjab, says industries are suffering huge losses

Chandigarh (Punjab): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday slammed the Punjab government over the power crisis in the state and said industries are suffering huge losses amid the electricity crisis.





Speaking to ANI, Badal said, "Punjab is under a huge electricity crisis. I have been receiving calls from various industrialists saying save us. They said our orders are getting cancelled as our factories are not working due to no electricity. Industries are suffering huge losses."





"There is no sufficient electricity for us. In the last 4.5 years, Captain Amarinder Singh has not added a single thermal/solar plant. He even closed Bathinda & Ropar thermal plants. I appeal to Captain to buy electricity from wherever you get then only industries will survive," he added.





Earlier on Tuesday, he asked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to "beg, borrow and buy power" to provide 24X7 electricity to the people.





Badal has been constantly targeting the Captain government over electricity crises in the state.





However, on July 3, Amarinder Singh made a statement that his government would soon announce its legal strategy to counter the Power purchase agreement (PPA), signed by the former SAD-BJP government, which had put an "atrociously unnecessary financial" burden on the state. (ANI)



