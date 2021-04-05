Top
 The Hawk |  5 April 2021 6:35 AM GMT

Smuggled weapons seized near border in Punjab
Amritsar (Punjab): In a joint operation, police seized several smuggled weapons near the border outpost in Pul Moran in Punjab.

According to Gharinda Police, Amritsar, in a joint operation held on Sunday, one FAL 222 rifle, one AKM 47 rifle, one .303 bore gun, and one .30 bore Chinese pistol with magazines and ammunition were recovered at BOP Pulmoran near village Dhanoia Kalan.

Weapons consignment pushed by a Pakistani national, as per the Gharinda Police, Amritsar. (ANI)

Updated : 5 April 2021 6:35 AM GMT
Tags:    Smuggled weapons seized   Punjab   

The Hawk


