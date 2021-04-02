RSS Vs SGPC Row: Hindu outfit demands FIR against Bibi Jagir Kaur, writes to DGP Punjab

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Three days after the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) passed a resolution against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) blaming the latter for suppressing the freedom of minorities, the Hindu outfit has hit back and demanded FIR against SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur.

In a letter to Director General of Police, Punjab Dinkar Gupta, RSS member and president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Vijay Singh Bhardwaj has accused the Sikh body of taking advantage of anti-Hindu forces in Punjab and attempting spoil the peace of the state.

Bhardwaj also wrote that there have been reports of attacks of Hindus in the state in past few days.

"I came to know from the news that Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), an organization of Sikhs, has passed a vote against the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS). By taking advantage of the anti-Hindu forces in Punjab, they will spoil the atmosphere of Punjab.

There have also been attacks on Hindus in Punjab for a few days," he said.

Bhardwaj further claimed that the Sikhs are attacking the religious programs of Hindus in the guise of the ongoing farmer's protests.

"In the guise of the peasant movement, Sikhs are also attacking the religious program of Hindus. Now SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur has passed a fatwa against RSS to spoil the atmosphere against Hindus in Punjab. I request you to register FIR against Bibi Jagir Kaur for instigating hatred for Hindus and spoiling the good atmosphere of Punjab and India," he added.

It is to be mentioned that during the budget session on Tuesday, the SGPC passed a resolution strongly opposing the move to suppress the minorities in India including the Sikhs.

It read, "India is a multi-religious, multilingual and multi-ethnic country. Every religion has made a great contribution to its freedom, especially the Sikh community, which has made more than 80% sacrifices. But sadly, for a long time now, religious freedom of other religions has been suppressed in the wake of the RSS's (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) move to make the country a Hindu Rashtra. Minorities are being targeted through direct and indirect intervention." The resolution also called on the GOI to work for the protection of the rights and freedom of religion of all religions instead of being ready to implement the efforts initiated by the RSS. All those elements who try to suppress the minorities should be punished, sought the resolution.

The resolution against the SGPC has attracted a strong reaction from Hindu leaders and outfits.

RP Singh, BJP National spokesperson has also slammed SGPC for targeting RSS.

"How many times SGPC has issued a statement or acted against Sikhs being lured by Missionaries to convert, how many converted Sikhs has been brought back to the fold. Rather it was RSS which use to run Ghar wapsi campaign & brought converts back to the fold," expressed RP Singh on his Twitter post.

