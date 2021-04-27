Punjab tightens restrictions to contain Covid spread

Chandigarh: The Punjab government Monday announced stricter restrictions on weekdays by advancing the evening curfew by two hours and a strict weekend lockdown to contain the pandemic.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh informed in a tweet that the government is enforcing lockdown from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and a weekend lockdown that would begin at 6 p.m. on Friday and last till 5 a.m. on Monday.

These decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by him.

"Due to continuous & rapid rise of #Covid19 cases in Punjab, Cabinet today has decided to impose daily lockdown from 6 PM to 5 AM and weekend lockdown from Friday 6 PM to Monday 5 AM. Urge you all to stay at home & step out only if absolutely necessary. Seek your full cooperation," he tweeted.

At present, the daily curfew was from from 8 p.m. till 5 a.m.

"All shops will remain open till 5 p.m. from Monday till Friday," state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar told the media after the cabinet meeting.

