Punjab CM urges public to pledge for taking all safety measures at workplace

Chandigarh (The Hawk): On the ocassion of World Day for safety and health at work amidst COVID-19 resurgence, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has urged people to take a pledge to take all the safety measures at the workplace.

He said that people should take steps to protect one another.

"Appropriate safety and health measures at the workplace can play a crucial role in containing the spread of Coronavirus," Punjab CM posted on Twitter on Wednesday.—Bathla