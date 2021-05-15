Punjab's first oxygen express on way to Bokaro to lift 40 MT LMO

Chandigarh: With the rolling out of Punjab's first Oxygen Express towards Bokaro earlier this morning, the state will soon be in a position to lift its full 80 MT O2 quota, much needed to further boost up its stock of life-saving medical ingredient.

Stating this here, senior IAS officer supervising the Oxygen Control Room Rahul Tiwari said that the department has overcome the difficulty of tanker heights and of agencies to carry the O2 supplies vital in state's fight against the deadly virus.

"We have been able to procure and put in use two ISO containers that fit in the HBL requirements of the railways and regards bringing in an agency we have roped in the services of MARKFED, our time tested organisation of Punjab, to fasten up and streamline the O2 procurement process to ensure there is no shortage of oxygen anywhere in the state," he informed.

Reiterating Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh's commitment to provide best of healthcare facilities to patients, Tiwari said state has been planning aggressively to foresee its need of oxygen in coming days and the government has also been pushing the central government to increase its quota of tankers to lift all allotted Oxygen in a smooth and timely manner.

The rail express left through Dapper on its way to Bokaro, the Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan also tweeted about it lauding the incessant efforts of Oxygen Control Room Officers and MARKFED.

—UNI