Dozen Plus Prashant Kishor In Punjab

New Delhi (The Hawk): Lo and behold...more than a dozen Prashant Kishor now are writ large all throughout Punjab interacting with state Congress leaders, assuring them of all level, all round sure-win assistance in winning next year's assembly elections in the state.

All of them individually are asserting they are C/o Captain Amarinder Singh who has given them full free hand to deal with their respective areas allotted to them.

Amusingly, interestingly, all of them have succeeded in winning over their respective Congress leaders fully in their favour.

So strong their --- Prashant Kishore look alikes (reminiscent of a dozen look alike of Hitler, remember?) ---stranglehold on their their burly Congress leaders that the latter now are 100% dependent on them, fully enamoured with them for their entire A-Z political moves without even checking their fundamental antecedents.

Relevantly, like them, all Biharis, their fellow brethren, a Bihari, only recently conned Maharani Preneet Kaur, Lok Sabha MP + wife of Punjab Chief Minister Maharaja + Captain Amarinder Singh, of crores of Rs. The constar still remains elusive, tenuous so tactful he was.

Further, no connotation attached to it. But how come a dozen Prashant Kishor are simultaneously operating even while 'the real Prashant

Kishor' is with Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh briefing him, taking briefs from him to catapult Congress to victory in Punjab next year.

What then of those dozen Prashant Kishor all throughout Punjab...World's 2021-22 wonder!