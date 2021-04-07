Top
Home > State News > Punjab > One Pakistani smuggler killed by security forces in Punjab, arms and drugs seized

One Pakistani smuggler killed by security forces in Punjab, arms and drugs seized

 The Hawk |  7 April 2021 4:41 AM GMT

One Pakistani smuggler killed by security forces in Punjab, arms and drugs seized
X

Amritsar (Punjab): In a joint operation in the wee hours of Wednesday, Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police neutralised one Pakistani smuggler and seized 22 packets of heroin, 2 AKM rifles, and 4 firearm magazines in Punjab's Amritsar.

The operation took place near border outpost (BOP) Kakkar Forward area.

"The operation took place in BOP Kakkar Forward area. It falls in Lopoke police station jurisdiction. One Pakistani smuggler was neutralised in the operation. Two persons, including an Indian national, have been named in the FIR," the police said.

Punjab has been dealing with drug issue due to its supply from the Pakistani side through International Border. (ANI)

Updated : 7 April 2021 4:41 AM GMT
Tags:    Pakistani smuggler   security forces   Punjab   arms   drugs seized   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X