Out on bail, gangster shot dead in Bathinda

Bathinda: A 39-year-old gangster was shot dead here on Wednesday allegedly by his former private gunman, police said.





The gangster, Kulbir Singh Naruana, was facing more than 15 cases and was currently out on bail. The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, alias Manna, they said.





Singh had gone to meet Naruana at his home in Naruana village here to sort out some differences between the two. They had tea together, the police said.





After some time, the accused called Naruana to his SUV and allegedly fired five shots at him, killing him on the spot, they said.





Singh also ran over an aide of Naruana, who was nearby, with his SUV while trying to flee. However, the accused was arrested by the police not far from the crime spot, they added.





Another aide of Naruana sustained gunshot injuries in the incident and has been hospitalised, the police said.





Singh also sustained gunshot injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.





"We have arrested the accused," district police chief Bhupinder Singh Virk said, adding that the weapon used in the commission of the crime has been recovered.





A case has been registered in the matter, he said.





Virk said the reason behind the killing is being ascertained. PTI



