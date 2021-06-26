How Navjot Being Tamed

New Delhi (The Hawk): It is indeed interesting how Punjab ruling party Congress' rebel, recalcitrant, reckless posing leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (also his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu) is being patiently tamed by the Congres High Command and its reps on the spot former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and ex Union Minister Harish Singh Rawat, former Chandni Chowk MP Jai Prakash Agarwal...what they have done and are persistently pursuing is dangling "damocle's sword" (death Knell' for them, say insiders in the Congress) in front of Sidhu, his MLA-wife, Sidhu, keeping them in constant pressure/check tightly clasping their mouth so that they tamely, meekly follow 'shut up' diktat of them.





Also keep accepting Captain Amarinder Singh as their unanimous 'leader extraordinaire' come what may.





And, lo and behold! Both husband-wife or both Navjot are fully tight lipped as if all's mighty well with them.





It's all so normal. Nothing untoward.





How this gratuitous change in both considering both went hammer and tongs against "fully rational" Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, fully known to the people of Punjab as "Maharajadhiraj" 24x7x365 engrossed in being all round benevolent, benign, benefactor to them and the entire Punjab State.





Of course, it is fully well known that if he has his way legally, officially, he would take care of the Punjab on the other side of the border as that part also actually belongs to his erstwhile Patiala royalty.





He now is Maharaja of entire Patiala Royalty, proclaim all-knowing seniors in Patiala.





True to his pedigreed royalty, the 'patient' Captain went on tolerating Navjots' anti desperados against him seriously threatening to 'scandalise' him so much so that his very Chief Ministerial style was cloudy.





The Chief Minister of course tolerated it patiently. He was aware that the moment he would 'expose' Sidhus of 100% fool proof misappropriation, defalcation in to Punjab exchequer amounting to hundreds of crores, the Sidhus would become 'Egyptian mummy', say those in know of inside matters of Punjab Government.





Officially and unofficially, the Chief Minister is exercising extreme caution, patience, tolerance on Sidhu and his wife Sidhu because he does not want any slur on the Congress because of his misinterpreted behaviour.





He thus is patiently tolerating all canards against him being spread by Sidhus till now.





Sidhus of course are no more roaring against him. Rather they are meekly 'meeowing' now in public. The Damocle's Sword truly is working against them fully effectively.





That's how the Sidhus now are fully tamed, openly say insiders in Punjab Congres that is with the Captain.





The Punjab PCC Chief Sunil Jakhar dilly-dallied against him some time back but now he too is in line with him what with "numerous damocle's sword" shown to him. This instantly made him biggest fan of the Captain as before, reveal Punjab Congress insiders unabashedly.











