Police stops people from protesting during Weekend Lockdown

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Heated arguments took place between the protesters of Matka Chowk and the local police on Saturday when around 70 people were trying to protest at the chowk against the farm laws.

As per the protesters, they had taken the permission from the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 17 police station for protesting at the Matka Chowk peacefully by following all the norms of COVID-19. But when they assembled there for protest, a few cops came there and tried to apprehend two youth, Gurpreet Singh and Pravesh Yadav. On the intervention of all their supporters, the police stepped back. "As the weekend lockdown was imposed in the city, we gathered there by maintaining proper social distancing. When the police came there and tried to disperse us, we had some heated arguments with them. But the matter was later resolved after a long discussion with the police. We all left the place after protesting there for around a few hours," said Satnam Singh, a protester.

He added, "Today (Sunday), we are going to hold a meeting with all our supporters to discuss our next plan of action on protest at the Matka Chowk. We also had a discussion with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha regarding this. They asked us not to get involved in clashes with anyone and to protest for our rights in a peaceful manner only. Only then, we will be getting the support of the local public. Also, we will keep following all the COVID guidelines."SHO of Sector 17 police station, Inspector Ram Rattan, said, "Due to the weekend lockdown, there was complete shut down in the city. We asked the protesters to stop their protest at the Matka Chowk for two days as it was only for their safety. We also showed them the recent orders of the District Magistrate followed by which they agreed and left the protest site."

It is to be noted that a 75-year-old 'Nihang' Labh Singh has been sitting at the Matka Chowk since March 6, 2021 in support of farmers, who are protesting for their rights against farm laws. Labh Singh has based all his day at the chowk itself as he sleeps, eats and lives there. Many other people also come there in Labh Singh's support.