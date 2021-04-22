Manish Tewari writes to US President, raises Indianapolis firing issue

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Shri Anandpur Sahib MP and National Spokesperson of the Congress, Manish Tewari has written to the US President Joe Biden urging him to ensure the security of the Sikh community living across the US which has been repeatedly targeted in hate crimes leading to several killings.

Expressing his deepest condolences to the US President over the horrific shooting at a Fed- Ex facility in Indianapolis that has claimed the lives of eight innocent people including four members of the Sikh community, Tewari said, the hate crimes against any community were unacceptable. "A hate crime is a hate crime, targeted against any community", he remarked.

Pointing out that Indianapolis was not an isolated incident, he pointed out, "in August 2012 again, an attack on a Sikh temple (Gurdwara Sahib) at Oak Creek Wisconsin claimed seven innocent lives".

Regretting that the members of the Sikh faith had once again become victims of a perverse mindset, he called for awareness campaign across the US about the Sikh community, suggesting, "it would be perhaps appropriate if certain mass sensitisation campaigns or other such activities are undertaken across the United States of America driven from the Federal level downwards".

Recalling the 9/11 incidents, he said, "as we approach the 20th anniversary of the dastardly 9/11 attacks, it is regrettable but needs to be flagged that the aftermath of that catastrophe saw an increase in hate crimes targeting the Sikh community. If you may recall that on 15th of September 2001 in Mesa Arizona Balbir Singh Sodhi a Sikh American was murdered in a case of mistaken identity. Be that as it may, a hate crime is a hate crime, targeted against any community".

Tewari referred to the great humanitarian services being rendered by the Sikh community across the world. "As you may be aware that the Sikhs are a very altruistic community. Most recently this spirit of selflessness was evidenced once again when the Sikh community of New York City served meals to health care workers, COVID affected patients, as the city was ravaged and unable to cope with rising cases of COVID-19. It is integral to the Sikh ethos to serve all those who need to be served de-prioritizing one's own needs for the greater good of society", he pointed out.

Police impound 27 vehicles loaded with wheat attempting to enter Punjab from other states in last 10 days

Farmers' Body Endorses the Efforts of Patiala Police to Curb the Arrival of Wheat From Other States to Punjab

Chandigarh,kurali April 22, 2021 (Harish Bathla ): While the Patiala Police has succeeded in reducing the economic woes of the farmers of the state with its continued efforts to curb the wheat trailers coming from outside the state, the leaders of the Krantikari Kisan Union have also lauded the action of the district police.

Krantikari Kisan Union leader Gurdhian Singh (Dhanna) President Patiala-2 block has termed the action being taken by Patiala police as a great help to the farmers in this trying time. He said if this wheat coming from outside, was not stopped by Patiala police, it would have proved to be the biggest way to further erode the economy of the farmers.

According to the farmer leaders, the traders were procuring cheap wheat from outside the states and sending it to the mandis of Punjab in big trailers, at the cost of Punjab farmers.

He said that at the Shambhu barrier, the police were also standing firm with the farmers to curb the bad practice. Citing an example of DSP Ghanour Jaswinder Singh Tiwana, under whose leadership the police team at Shambhu Barrier impounded 27 trailers of wheat during the last 10 days (from April10 to 21), he said that it was not possible without the help of police to take action against these anti farmer elements.

Patiala SSP Vikramjit Duggal while expressing gratitude to the applause got by his police officers from the farmer union, said that the farmers of Punjab were first and foremost for the Punjab Police.

"Just as the Punjab Government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was supporting the farmers in all their odd times, the Patiala Police was also fulfilling its duties," he added.

He said that as per the directions of DGP Mr. Dinkar Gupta, the interests of the farmers were being given priority and the wheat coming from outside the state was being brought to the notice of the concerned authorities and after their nod, the appropriate action was taken. He said that by stopping the wheat-carrying vehicles coming from outside to state, the police are contributing to the state's revenue besides safeguarding the interests of the farmers.





