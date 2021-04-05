Top
4 labourers trapped, 36 rescued in Punjab's building collapse

 The Hawk |  5 April 2021 12:17 PM GMT

Chandigarh: At least four labourers were trapped and 36 rescued with minor injuries on Monday when an under-construction portion of a two-storeyed factory in Punjab's Ludhiana town collapsed, police said.

The labourers were rescued in a joint operation carried out by the NDRF and the local administration.

The building is located in a densely populated locality in Mukand Nagar on the Daba Road.

Rescue officials at the site said that efforts were being made to locate the trapped people.

Police said that a major portion of the building collapsed, partially damaging nearby buildings too.

According to the police, most of the injured were admitted to the Civil Hospital here.

--IANS

Updated : 5 April 2021 12:17 PM GMT
