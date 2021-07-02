New Delhi (The Hawk): Geetinder Factor From Now On...Till 2022, and beyond in entire Punjab what with she having now decided to hold full reins of her illustrious, intellectual, "much/variedly misunderstood" ex-IPS husband Simranjit Singh Mann's Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann), organise the party, make it contest next year's Assembly Elections in Punjab in all seats, give a run for their (primarily, Badal-headed Akali Dal, BJP, Aam Aadmi Party, BSP, SP etc) money, win considerable number of seats to have a full fledged 'say' in next Punjab-Government.





In the process of doing this all, she will relieve her much "intellectual" (reportedly, much misunderstood) "husband dear" pursue his intellectual pursuits and not mix them up in electioneering and be hauled up again on some flimsy charge again and banned/debarred from the polls.





She sincerely wants, Simranjit now should be 'important' because he deserves to be so and not at all sidelined on some flimsy pretext that's never proved obviously because it is cooked up against him.





Actually, vested interests scared of his truthfulness always are wary/scared of him lest their misdemeanours are openly exposed.





And they are 'out of orbit' for all times to come.





Like Simranjit, his illustrious spouse Geetika is now determined to partake of in power politics in Punjab State so that in scare of her, her so-called 'obsessed' hubby Simranjit is not hauled up repeatedly by the State+state on some charge or the other, mostly sedition, and incarcerated.





Relevantly, her courage has been there from her childhood itself like her own sister (Maharani) Preneet Kaur, MP-wife of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.





Geetika --- her sis Preneet as well --- say those who have been observing them since long many years assert both the sisters are daring, diabolic, daredevil because of their ICS Civil Servant dare devil father Gyan Singh Kahlon who knew no fear and brought up his daughters like that.





Both are truly like that but fully, "womanly" (get what's meant?).





It is now being widely speculated that as Geetika from now on itself is planning to get into doing corner meetings in the state, it is only a matter of sure shot time, much before the state elections in 2022, before she "impresses" the masses of the state in favour of Simranjit Singh Mann.



