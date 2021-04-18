Delegation of Akali Dal (Democratic) to meet Governor to seek justice in Bargari and Behbal Kalan cases

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) President, Sh. Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa today announced that after holding detailed discussions with the senior members of his party over the ongoing serious situation arisen after the High Court had quashed the investigation that was done by SIT Chief, IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh in Kotkapura Police Firing case and now how an honest and brave officer like him has been mentally pressurized to submit his resignation.

It is pertinent to mention here that two Sikh youth had lost their lives in the Behbal Kalan firing incident as they protested against the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib that had happened in the nearby Bargari village. Besides this, several other Sikh Sangat who were holding a peaceful protest also suffered serious injuries during the firing.

Dhindsa said that a high-level delegation of the party would soon be meeting Punjab Governor demanding immediate justices to those who lost their lives and other innocent Sikh Sangat who got injured in the firing incident.

During the meeting, while submitting a memorandum of the party's demand the party would also apprise the Governor about the latest situation of Punjab," added Sh. Dhindsa.

He said that instead of giving justice to Punjabis and Panth, both Capt Amarinder Singh Badal family because of their clandestine understanding instead of assuring justices to the Sikh Community and Khalsa Panth are trying to safeguard the skin of those involved in the Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and Police firing on the innocent Sikhs.

"It is n secret that only because of the dishonesty of the Capt. Government, the investigation of SIT Chief, IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap's report was dismissed by the High Court," he added.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has been highly criticized for denying justice to the innocent people involved in this firing case. This careless attitude of Punjab's Chief Minister had also exposed that how he and the Badal family are working for hand in gloves, asserted Dhindsa.

He said that the resignation of an honest officer like Kanwar Vijay Pratap had certainly badly affected the morale of the Punjab Police officers.

"At present, there is a rift going between the bureaucracy and State Police," he said.

Dhindsa further said that first the report of the Zora Singh Commission was thrown in the trash and then the report of Justice Ranjit Singh Commission was being discussed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha but till now action has been taken on these reports.

Dhindsa said that Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh is forcefully pushing Punjab towards an explosive situation by denying justice to the accused in the above cases. If the peace in Punjab was disturbed then the Chief Minister of Punjab would directly be held responsible for it. Justice should immediately be given in all these cases," he said.

Dhindsa also expressed deep concern and grief over the killing of four Sikhs and others who got injured in the mass shooting in the United States on Thursday.

He appealed to the Minister of External Affairs to immediately contact the US government and take stern action against the culprits. To ensure the safety of Sikhs living in the United States.