COVID positive patient dies by suicide at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ludhiana (Punjab): A 35-year old COVID-19 patient died on Tuesday allegedly by hanging himself from a fan in Ludhiana's Civil Hospital.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Waryam Singh, he had been admitted to the hospital the previous day and was vaccinated at 5 pm.
"He was admitted to the hospital the previous day, was vaccinated at 5 pm. An hour later around 6 pm, the hospital staff found him hanging from a fan," Singh told the media.
A probe is on, he added. (ANI)
Updated : 21 April 2021 4:40 AM GMT
