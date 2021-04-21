COVID positive patient dies by suicide at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ludhiana (Punjab): A 35-year old COVID-19 patient died on Tuesday allegedly by hanging himself from a fan in Ludhiana's Civil Hospital.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Waryam Singh, he had been admitted to the hospital the previous day and was vaccinated at 5 pm.

"He was admitted to the hospital the previous day, was vaccinated at 5 pm. An hour later around 6 pm, the hospital staff found him hanging from a fan," Singh told the media.

A probe is on, he added. (ANI)