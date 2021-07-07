Captain Adjusts Fully

New Delhi (The Hawk): Far from being "royal boisterous, uncanny, cantankerous, unaccommodating", Captain Amarinder Singh adjusts fully with the Congress High Command headed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi publicly claiming that "whatever her directive/s are (regarding the Punjab 'panga', he will abide by it fully and not oppose it in any way". Committing this, he ensured keeping his conscience abs clear with no scope of any kind of rumours of any kind vis-a-vis his dilemma, diaspora, devolution of his powers of any kind regarding Punjab. He did a perfect vini, vidi, vici in Delhi. He landed here in a chopper, met Congress President Sonia Gandhi, discussed with her presumably (not confirmed) issues relating to current Punjab political situation/s, left Delhi for Chandigarh in the chopper keeping all zapped.





On her part, Sonia Gandhi also did not say anything, the ever curious media persons also did not get any air of what, naturally convivially, transpired between them within the confines of ant-proof 10 Janpath.





In the Indian National Congress or AICCHQs at 24 Akbar Road (soon to be shifted to nearby northern side of the capital at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg within the confines of the BJP) insiders maturedly, knowledgeably say that the Captain has always been in extreme good terms with the Congress President. It is he who in 1991 after Rajiv Gandhi's death prevented the then crucial INTACH being usurped by the BJP wrongfully (Sonia Gandhiw was in sheer mourning then) and saved INTACH from being "BJPised". The rest is history. That only evinces how close rapport The Captain has with Sonia Gandhi. Further, because he is in close touch with the Congress President, he air dashed to Delhi-field in a chopper...Believable? But its true to the core as official records to that effect are there in official records in the AAI. Captain does not want his "power" to be uppermost now rather, he wants the Congress to fan around nationally consolidatedly as before and for that to happen,, he is ready to "sacrifice" his wishes, fully aware of by "SoniaJi" as well.





Thus, The Captain is morally clear, consciously crystal; clear and he used his full gumption to pronounce that "whatever the Congress President does relating to Punjab is okay with him and he will abide by it to the fullest with no question asked".



