Akali Dal, BSP stitch alliance in Punjab

New Delhi: In the run up to the assembly polls in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday announced that it has formed an alliance with the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the elections slated to be held in early 2022.

The alliance comes 27 years after the 1996 Lok Sabha elections when both had bagged 11 out of 13 seats in Punjab.

SAD President Sukhbir Badal said here the BSP will contest in 20 out of the 117 seats, whereas his party will contest the remaining seats.

