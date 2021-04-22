677 persons issued challans for not wearing masks

Follow COVID-19 guidelines in true earnest –SSP

Kurali (The Hawk): Going strict on the compliance of COVID-19 guidelines, SAS Nagar police has registered 45 FIRs against violators, during the last 24 hours, including FIR against 17 shop, 03 dhaba and 01 restaurant owner. Besides, FIRs have been registered against 24 people from general public for violation of lockdown on Wednesday, informed SSP Mr. Satinder Singh.

Further, 677 challans were issued by district police against violators for not wearing masks.

SSP made an appeal to the general public to follow the COVID-19 guidelines in true earnest to protect themselves and their families from the pandemic. "SAS Nagar police is there to serve the people; it is only with the support, commitment and cooperation of people at large that we all can overcome this pandemic," said he.