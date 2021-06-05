Truck mows down 3 in Odisha, driver arrested

Baripada (Odisha): Three people have been mowed down by a speeding truck in Odisha''s Mayurbhanj district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on National-Highway 220 at Dalima under Tiring area, around 110 km from Baripada on Thursday night, they said.

The iron ore-laden truck first crushed two youths standing in front of their house and then hit a motorcycle rider nearby. It overturned after the driver lost control while trying to flee at high speed, a police officer said.

The villagers rushed to the spot, captured the driver and handed him over to Tiring Police, Rairangpur SDPO Gayatri Pradhan said.

Locals briefly blocked the road after the accident and demanded compensation for the kin of the families, she said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

—PTI