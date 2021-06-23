Trafficked woman rescued from Odisha's Jajpur, 2 held

Jajpur (Odisha): A woman, who was allegedly forced into prostitution in Kolkata, was rescued from Odisha's Jajpur district on Tuesday.





According to the victim, a man named Siba brought her from Bangladesh on the pretext of providing a job in Kolkata but sold her to a brothel. The woman claimed that Siba sold her to another man named Ajoy.





Jajpur Superintendent of Police Rahul P R said if it is proved that the woman is from Bangladesh then steps will be taken to send her back to her native place.





"We are verifying her detailed address. If it is proved that she is from Bangladesh, then steps will be taken to send her back to her homeland as per diplomatic procedure," the SP said.





According to the victim, Ajoy's son Suraj Das fell in love with her and took her away to an unknown place.





After few months, Suraj brought her to his native house at Dharmasala of Jajpur where the landlady saw her weeping.





The woman broke down and narrated her ordeal to the house owner, following which she informed the local police.





Based on the complaint of the victim, the police arrested Suraj and his father Ajoy. The victim has been sent to a shelter home at Sakhi in Jajpur on Tuesday.





The victim has expressed her wish to return to her homeland. (ANI)



