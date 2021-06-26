Top
Rath Yatra: Construction of chariots almost complete

 The Hawk |  26 Jun 2021 7:10 AM GMT

Puri (Odisha): Ahead of Rath Yatra on July 12, preparations are going on in full swing. Rath construction is underway. Almost 80% of construction work of 3 chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra for annual Rath Yatra in Puri has been completed. Jagannath Temple Administrator Ajaya Kumar Jena said, "Almost 80% of construction work of 3 chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra for annual Rath Yatra in Puri has been completed."

—ANI


Updated : 26 Jun 2021 7:10 AM GMT

