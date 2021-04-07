PM Modi to release Hindi version of 'Odisha Itihaas' by Dr Harekrushna Mahtab on April 9

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas' written by 'Utkal Keshari' Dr. Harekrushna Mahtab on 9th April 2021 at 12 noon from Ambedkar International Center, Janpath, New Delhi. The book, available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shri. Shankarlal Purohit. Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Shri Bhartruhari Mahtab MP(LS), Cuttack will also be present on the occasion. The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organised by Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation.



