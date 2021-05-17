People in Odisha's Sonariposi village beat up officials after allegedly trying to cremate COVID-19 patient

Mayurbhanj (Odisha): People from Sonariposi village on Sunday beat up police and administration officials after they allegedly tried to cremate a COVID-19 patient there.

While speaking to ANI, Mayurbhanj Superintendent of police, Smith Parmar informed that he came to know about the incident and said, "Thakurmunda police has registered a case. Seven people have been sent to judicial custody."

According to the hospital report, an old man came to a hospital in the village for a health checkup. After testing Covid-19 positive, the old man died there.

Locals in the village believe that no COVID-19 case has been reported there. Hence, many locals said that they tried to stop the cremation of the body there to prevent the spread of the virus.

Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)