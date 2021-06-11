Veteran social worker Padma Shree Radhamohan passes away

Bhubaneswar: Veteran social worker, Gandhian, noted environmentalist Padma Shree Radhamohan passed away at a private hospital here today. He was 78.

Family sources said Prof Radhamohan was ailing for quite some time and was admitted to the private hospital for treatment of pneumonia.

Retired as a professor in Economics from SCS College, Puri Mr Radhamohan served the state Environment department before joining as Information Commissioner.

Prof. Radhamohan and his daughter Sabarmatee, a conservationist, were conferred with Padma Shree last year for transforming barren land into a lush green forest in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the demise of Prof Radhamohan.

Taking to Twitter Mr Patnaik said, "Deeply saddened to know the passing away of Gandhian and Padma Shri awardee Prof Radhamohan".

"An economist turned environmentalist Prof Radhamohan had a distinguished contribution to sustainable organic farming. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family members and well-wishers", Mr Patnaik said.

—UNI