Odisha reports 6,647 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 6,647 new COVID-19 cases, 2,452 recoveries and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Saturday.

With this, the total case tally in the state stands at 4,01,341, including 43,304 active cases 3,56,003 recoveries and 1,981deaths.

As many as 3,855 cases detected among people in quarantine and 2,792 were local infections.As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 1,189 followed by Sundargarh with 788 cases, Nuapada 559 and Puri with 395 cases.

The State Government has so far tested a total of 98,34,487 samples.Owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government has imposed a weekend lockdown in all urban areas of the state till 5 am on Monday. The exemption of one hour is provided from 5 am to 6 am for the morning walks and other physical activities. (ANI)