Odisha urges Centre for supply of at least 10 days stock of COVID vaccine

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Health Minister, Naba Kisore Das has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan requesting the supply of at least 10 days stock (or 25 lakh doses) of Covishield vaccine to the state immediately for effective vaccination of the targeted population.

Das wrote, "Inviting a reference to the subject cited above, you will agree that in order to effectively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is essential to step up vaccination of vulnerable person. Presently. Odisha is vaccinating about 2.5 lakh persons daily. Due to a shortage of vaccines, we have had to close nearly 700 vaccination centres in the State (out of over 1400 functional sites. only 755 could be mode active today). You will also appreciate that due to its diligent and meticulous management of a valuable vaccine resource, Odisha has achieved a negative vaccine wastage of -0.5 pc i.e a vaccine savings of 0.5 pc."

"As of 7 April (10.00 AM). we have stock of 5.34 lakh doses of Covishield in the State. With this stock, we will be able to continue the vaccination for the next two days. By 9th April, there will be a stock-out of Covishield vaccine in the entire State, This will adversely impact the timely administration of the second dose of vaccine as well as delay in vaccination of citizens (45 years and above). This matter has been raised repeatedly by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha with the Ministry of Health Family Welfare," read the letter.

"Therefore, I would like to draw your kind attention to this matter and request you to take the necessary steps for supplying at least 10 days of stock i.e. 25 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine to the State immediately for effective vaccination of the targeted population," the letter informed.

Odisha has reported 791 new COVID-19 cases, 266 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the State Health Department on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 3,44,647. There are 4,225 active cases while 3,38,416 patients have been cured or recovered.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state stands at 1,923. (ANI)