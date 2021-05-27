Cyclone Yaas: NDRF rescues mother, newborn from flooded village in Odisha

Mayurbhanj / Balasore (Odisha): In the wake of the cyclone Yaas, that left a trail of destruction in Odisha, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with state authorities and army, is working to rescue people who have been stranded due to a surge in water levels and uprooted trees.

According to Satya Narayan Pradhan, Director General, NDRF, a team of the paramilitary force rescued a mother and her newborn child from a flooded village in Balasore district of Odisha.

In a series of tweets, Pradhan informed that Sukanti, wife of Raja Jena, and her newborn baby were rescued from a village in the Bahabalapur area of Balasore at 2 am on Thursday night. He said the NDRF team carried out the operation on foot with a stretcher and delivered both the mother and the newborn safely to a hospital.

Pradhan further informed that a team also carried out road clearance work in Badasahi area of Mayurbhanj district where uprooted trees blocked the roads and said that the NDRF teams are working 24X7 and carrying out restoration work.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed that power supply be restored to at least 80 percent of affected consumers in the next 24 hours.

He also announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the Cyclone Yaas-affected districts and congratulated all the Panchayat representatives, district administrations, community organisations, and the police for their excellent work in evacuation.

As of 5:30 am on Thursday, the deep depression lay centred over south Jharkhand and the neighbourhood, and is likely to move northwards and weaken gradually into a depression in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department informed. (ANI)