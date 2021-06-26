COVID-19: Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for Liquid Medical Oxygen storage, distribution plants in 7 districts

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday laid the foundation stone for Liquid Medical Oxygen storage and distribution plants in seven districts through video conferencing and with this work on Oxygen plants has started in all 30 districts of the state, said the Chief Minister Office.





As per the statement from CMO, the supply of the Medical Oxygen from these 30 LMO plants which are being set up in all major hospitals of the State will start over the next two months.





On the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "During the Pandemic Public Health Protection is the highest priority for the state government. We are working to ensure that not a single COVID patient gets deprived of healthcare."





"The experience we have gained from the first and second waves of the COVID-19 will definitely be helpful in tackling the third wave. The development of health infrastructure will further strengthen our fight against COVID-19," CM Patnaik said.





"Further strengthening health infrastructure to save precious lives from possible waves of #COVID19 pandemic, CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated health facilities, laid the foundation for multiple medical oxygen storage systems at different hospitals across the State. #OdishaCares", tweeted Odisha CMO.





Odisha CMO further tweeted, "CM inaugurated COVID Ward with Oxygen Gas Pipeline System at Sub-Divisional Hospital, Athamalik, and Isolation Ward with Oxygen Gas Pipeline System at Sub-Divisional Hospital, Pallahara; CHC, Madhapur and Kishorenagar; PHC Thakurgarh and PHC, New Boinda."





As per the Union Health Ministry yesterday, Odisha logged 120 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,486 discharges and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)















