Cops attacked by mob in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj (Odisha): Three police personnel were allegedly injured in an attack by a mob in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district after they asked the people not to gather in the view of COVID-19.

According to Biswajit Das Mohapatra, Assistant Sub Inspector of the Sarat Police Station, the people were celebrating Chaiti Parba (Festival of the holy month of Chaitra) at the Debanbahali village.

"People were celebrating Chaiti Parba in a large group. We asked them to not gather at a spot as it might spread the COVID-19 infection. They turned hostile and vandalised our vehicle and attacked us," Mohapatra said.

The ASI was immediately rushed to the Udala Sub-Divisional Hospital and later shifted to Baripada District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as his condition deteriorated. (ANI)