Chhattisgarh: Man held with leopard skin

 The Hawk |  15 Jun 2021 7:49 AM GMT

Dhamtari: A 24-year-old man was arrested with leopard skin in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Tuesday.

On a tip-off, police intercepted the accused Vidyabhushan Gond under Borai police station limits on Monday when he was heading towards Mainpur in Gariaband district on his motorcycle from a village in neighbouring Odisha, an official said.

The skin of a full-grown leopard was found in a bag carried by Gond, a resident of Nabarangpur in Odisha.

A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

In November last year, a man was arrested and a leopard skin was seized from his possession in the Nagri area of Dhamtari.

—PTI

Updated : 15 Jun 2021 7:49 AM GMT
Tags:    Chhattisgarh   leopard skin   

