Bhubaneswar Airport ensures seamless delivery of medical essentials

New Delhi (The Hawk): Everyday country's airports are transporting medical essential and equipment across the country to strengthen nation's fight against COVID19. AAI`s Bhubaneswar Airport and its stakeholders have also been playing an active role by facilitating seamless transportation of medical equipment and materials 24x7.

A total 669 boxes (20.53 MT) of Covid Vaccine have been transported through various airlines till 09th May 2021 through the Bhubaneswar Airport. To overcome the oxygen crisis for the country, a total of 156 empty oxygen tankers, 526 oxygen concentrators, 140 oxygen cylinders were transported by 75 Indian Airforce aircraft like C17, C130J, AN 32 from 23rd April 2021 to 11th May 2021. 41 pieces of oxygen concentrator were transported through various airlines also. Transportation of 3500 pieces of 10 Litre Seamless Cylinder and 1520 pieces of 46.7 L seamless cylinders are in pipeline and the consignment is expected within a week from foreign countries.

Apart from this, Bhubaneswar Airport is also following all the COVID19 related guidelines and protocols as per the instructions of Central and State Governments to ensure a safe journey for passengers. The airport staff makes continuous requests to all the passengers, stakeholders, visitors, employees etc. to always follow COVID appropriate behaviour and maintain staggered timing to minimise crowding. To create awareness regarding COVID appropriate behaviour, ensuring safety of passengers, the airport is also displaying instructions through several electronic and permanent displays at the terminal.

All Airports are trying and joining every battle they can. Bhubaneswar Airport has also organised Covid vaccination camp for employees of AAI and other stakeholders in collaboration and with support from Government of Odisha, taking all safety measures into consideration.



