Nagaland BJP to provide one time meal to frontline workers in Kohima

Kohima: The Nagaland's BJP unit is set to launch a campaign to provide 'One-Time Meal' to the frontline workers in Kohima town.

The one time meal to frontline workers will be provided by the Nagaland BJP ST Morcha.

As per the plan, initially frontline workers in Kohima town will be provided one time meal and later on the programme will be extended in the rest of the state.

Nagaland BJP ST Morcha President Wanphong Konyak told IANS that 'one time meal programme' for frontline workers in Kohima Town will start from May 15 and it will continue till the lockdown.

Amid rising cases of Covid cases in the state, Nagaland government has imposed a week long lockdown from May 14 to May 21.

"In the start of one time meal programme police and traffic police personnel in the Kohima Town will be reached out. In later days, we will reach out sanitation workers and healthcare workers," she said.

Konyak pointed out that since the surge of Covid cases, the frontline workers have been consistently providing their strength, courage, dedication and tireless efforts for the safety and well being of the society throughout these challenging times.

"And a gesture of appreciation, as well as to show absolute support to combat the deadly pandemic, Nagaland BJP ST Morcha, under the guidance of Party Chief J.P Nadda and State Unit Chief Temjen Imna along, have taken the responsibility to provide one-time meal to the frontline workers in Kohima Town," Konyak said.

As per the plan, the BJP Nagaland ST Morcha workers will distribute packed food to frontline workers at traffic points of the Kohima town. Nagaland BJP unit has asked its workers to extend all possible help to citizens across the state. While the Nagaland BJP ST Morcha is starting distribution of food for frontline workers, the youth wing has started blood and plasma donation and the Women wing is distributing face masks.

