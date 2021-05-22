Chief of the Army Staff visits Nagaland

Kohima: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General M. M. Naravane arrived

in Nagaland and reviewed India's operational readiness along the border with China in the

Arunachal Pradesh sector during a two-day visit to the region that began on Thursday.

According to Defence release, General Naravane arrived at Dimapur airport in Nagaland

on May 20 on a two-day visit and reviewed operational readiness and security situation in

North East.

He came to review the "operational readiness along the Northern Borders of Arunachal

Pradesh and security situation in hinterland of North East, an official release informed on

Saturday.

On arrival at the 3 Corps Headquarters in Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by

Lieutenant General Johnson Mathew, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps and the

Division Commanders on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness along the

Northern borders, it said.

It said the Chief of Army Staff complimented all ranks for maintaining excellent vigil and

exhorted them to stay alert and keep watch on activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

—UNI



