Finally, Satya Pal Malik Comes Out Of Cold

New Delhi (The Hawk): Finally, dashing, debonair Satyapal Malik has come out of his gubernatorial cold of Meghalaya, spilling the 'real' beans about Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, their avoidance of his caution regarding current COVID-19 2nd phase, famine of oxygen, scarcity of Covid beds in hospitals, drying up of all directly indirectly related facilities, collapse of all spheres in the country etc thereby directly evincing disproving all rumours about him being bovine, ice cold, indifferent as a cushy governor neatly forgetting about his congenital fiery self always out to demolish all, come back alone fully victorious...This has been so with him since his political beginning tenure from his fellow Jat 'bhai' late Chaudhry Charan Singh. A 'true' Jat per se indulging personality, Malik, yes, does not discriminate among all gotras of innumerable Jats wherever they may belong to but with others...well he is widely said to be partisan, parochial...blah, blah.

Interestingly, Malik also cautioned Modi, Shah against the anti-farmer laws and even advised them to revoke them straightaway so that the farmers agitating on the Delhi-borders withdraw their strike/sit-in and become 'normal' again assimilated amid other citizens of the country. He of course was not heeded to by them, evident from the farmers still on sit-in. Also, current spate of mass Pandemic stripping the all round medical system all throughout the country hollow, hoax with no respite from it as of now. ...At the time of writing, 22 have died due to lack of oxygen in Delhi's famous Jaipur Golden Hospital. There are innumerable such cases all throughout the country. Exception being perhaps only Kerala that has surplus oxygen. Its crematorium grounds, cemetaries are also vacant unlike elsewhere in the country where long queues for burning, last rites are awaiting due to acute shortages in space. Or such long lists of 'dead'. Under the circumstances, it is only natural that a all round rational Satyapal Malik Comes out of cold, comfy, comfort of gubernatorial luxury, 'accuses' 'them' of being neglecting. QED