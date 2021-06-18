Woman Naxal surrenders in Maha's Gadchiroli

Top
 The Hawk |  18 Jun 2021 9:17 AM GMT

Nagpur: A 20-year-old woman Naxal, carrying a cash reward of Rs two lakh on her head, surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli on Friday, police said.


The Naxal, identified as Karishma alias Savita Naroti, is a resident of Kanker in neighbouring state Chhattisgarh. She was a member of Chhatgaon Dalam and allegedly involved in some police-Naxal encounters, they said.


According to police, due to an effective anti-Naxal operation, 38 cadres have surrendered between 2019 and 2021, including two dalam commanders, 3 deputy dalam commanders and 28 dalam members.

—PTI

Updated : 18 Jun 2021 9:17 AM GMT
