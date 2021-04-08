109 vaccination centres remained shut in Pune due to vaccine shortage: NCP's Supriya Sule

Pune (Maharashtra): Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader on Wednesday alleged that about 109 vaccination centres remained shut in Pune due to a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. She also alleged that several people had to return home without getting vaccinated.

In a tweet, Sule said, "Pune District vaccinated 55,539 persons in 391 vaccination centres today. Several thousand people went back without being vaccinated because the vaccines stock was exhausted."

"109 centres remained shut today because they had no stock of vaccines. Our momentum may be lost due to lack of stock, we remain determined to vaccinate every consenting person to save lives, to break the chain of infection and to get our economy back on its feet at the earliest," she tweeted.

"Requesting Hon. Dr Harsh Vardhan ji to kindly help us with the COVID 19 vaccines," the tweet further read.

The Pune district reported 10,907 new Covid-19 cases, 62 deaths and 7,832 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as per the district health department on Wednesday. With this, the total cases mounted to 6,04,037 including 84,526 active cases and 5,09,278 total recoveries. The death toll however rose to 10,402 including the new deaths.

With 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded its daily highest spike on Wednesday.

With the surge, the total count of cases in India has reached 1,28,01,785.

The country reported 630 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while the active number of cases stands at 8,43,473, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The cumulative death toll has mounted to 1,66,177.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily cases in the country. The state reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)