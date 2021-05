Nagpur: Politician Shrimant Udhaysingh Raje Bhosle succumbed to Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Nagpur, sources said here on Saturday.

Bhosle was undergoing treatment at Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur.

He breathed last on Friday late night and left for his heavenly abode.

Bhosle's family members, friends and colleagues have mourned his demise.

Born in 1966, the BJP member served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra since 2020.

—UNI