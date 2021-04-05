Top
Home > State News > Other States > Maharashtra > Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited moral authority to govern: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited moral authority to govern: Ravi Shankar Prasad

 The Hawk |  5 April 2021 12:30 PM GMT

Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited moral authority to govern: Ravi Shankar Prasad
X

New Delhi: Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Prasad said: "Deshmukh resigned citing moral grounds. Chief Minister Thackeray, where is your morality? Will we hear something on your morality? I think Uddhav Thackeray has forfeited the moral authority to govern."

He pointed that Deshmukh had resigned after consulting NCP chief Sharad Pawar and not Thackeray.

"Why is the Chief Minister silent over Deshmukh's resignation?" he asked.

Prasad said that the BJP had repeatedly said that a fair probe by the Mumbai Police was not possible while Deshmukh was still in office.

"Now the CBI will find out all the linkages in the case after a proper probe," added the minister.

—IANS

Updated : 5 April 2021 12:30 PM GMT
Tags:    Uddhav Thackeray   Ravi Shankar Prasad   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X