Top
Home > State News > Other States > Maharashtra > TRP scam: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami as accused in 2nd chargesheet

TRP scam: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami as accused in 2nd chargesheet

 The Hawk |  22 Jun 2021 12:15 PM GMT

TRP scam: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami as accused in 2nd chargesheet
X

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has named senior television journalist Arnab Goswami as an accused in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam in its second chargesheet filed before a court in Mumbai on Tuesday.


The chargesheet was submitted before a magistrate's court by the police's Crime Intelligence Unit probing the case.


"Among others, Goswami and ARG Outlier have been named as accused in the chargesheet," lawyer of Goswami, the Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, said.


The alleged fake TRP scam came to light in October last year when the rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.

—PTI

Updated : 22 Jun 2021 12:15 PM GMT
Tags:    TRP   Arnab Goswami   Mumbai Police   ARG Outlier   Broadcast Audience Research Council   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X